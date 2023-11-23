Avian Bird Flu: 500,000 Turkeys Dead Due to Disease Outbreak. Plant-Based Thanksgiving Dinner

The U.S. Department of Agriculture shows 12 commercial flocks in South Dakota, Utah and Minnesota have been affected in October, totaling more than 500,000 birds.





Bird flu hits Minnesota turkey farm, 140,000 birds affected. Minnesota's first major bird flu outbreak of 2023 has struck a Meeker County turkey farm, state officials announced Wednesday.





The flock of 140,000 birds were culled to prevent further spread, and the site has been quarantined. Health officials say the virus, officially highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), does not pose a threat to the food supply.





Last year's outbreak of bird flu was the deadliest in U.S. history, claiming more than 58 million birds nationwide. The virus is typically spread by migratory birds.





New deadly bird flu cases reported in Iowa, joining 3 other states as disease resurfaces.

U.S.

New deadly bird flu cases reported in Iowa, joining 3 other states as disease resurfaces

OCTOBER 23, 2023 / 7:10 PM EDT / AP





Two commercial turkey farms in Iowa have been hit by the reemerging highly pathogenic bird flu, causing about 100,000 birds to be killed to prevent the disease from spreading.





The Iowa Department of Agriculture reported the infected commercial poultry flocks within weeks of a turkey farm in South Dakota and one in Utah reporting the first outbreaks in the U.S. since April, raising concerns that more would follow.





The U.S. Department of Agriculture shows 12 commercial flocks in South Dakota, Utah and Minnesota have been affected in October, totaling more than 500,000 birds.





Bird flu last year cost U.S. poultry producers nearly 59 million birds across 47 states, including egg-laying chickens and turkeys and chickens raised for meat, making it the country's deadliest outbreak ever, according to USDA figures. The outbreak caused spikes in egg and turkey prices for consumers and cost the government over $660 million.





Iowa was the hardest-hit state last year, with nearly 16 million birds lost, but there hadn't been a case reported in the state since March.





#ThanksGiving

#Turkey

#AvianBirdFlu





Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse





Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o





Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries





Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144





Our Dtube account: https://d.tube/#!/c/bibletruth777





Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez





Donate, Tithe, or Offerings:

https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth





Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936





Cash App: $Mrdhouse





Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

Pastor David House

(757) 955-6871





Please make checks out to Saving Health Ministries and mail to:

PO BOX 41161

Norfolk, VA 23541