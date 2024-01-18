Kill Shot - THE CIA'S SV40 CANCER WEAPON - SHANNON JOY

SV40 stands for Simian Virus 40. It's confirmed present in the Pfizer jab, probably the others.

In the summer of 1963, a young girl found herself caught up in a clandestine covert operation to eliminate Fidel Castro. This wouldn't be a shot heard around the world, but rather, a silent shot of super cancer causing poison, derived from a monkey simian virus called SV-40.



This tale has everything from murder, espionage, a tragic love story, to bioweapons and the genesis of gain-of-function research, weaponized in covid-19.



Without including too many spoilers, the important topics are:



Real gain of function - extracting new toxins from dying cancerous bodies of animals in this film, but do you think they stop there? Of course they do illegal human experiments (briefly discussed in the film). Quiz: Do you think “ebola epidemics” originate from bats in the jungle or from Michael Callaghan bringing in new samples to test?



CIA’s organization of this process consisting of “dirty” and “clean” labs with protocols for compartmentalizing work so that nobody understands what they are really working on. Of course this continues today in US “biomedical research”.



Vaccinators are truly a death cult, and willing to sacrifice own children and grandchildren for it.



The book “Dr. Mary’s Monkey” on which this documentary is based; https://archive.ph/wip/CN3zy



DNA contamination and cancer-causing agent SV40 found in Pfizer’s covid injections; https://expose-news.com/2023/05/21/cancer-causing-agent-sv40-found-in-pfizer/



Health Canada confirms cancer-linked Simian Virus 40 DNA sequence found in Pfizer COVID jab; https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/health-canada-confirms-cancer-linked-simian-virus-40-dna-sequence-found-in-pfizer-covid-jab/

