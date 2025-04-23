How Did Jesus Rise From the Dead? | Can the Resurrection Be Proven Biblically?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Have you ever wondered how exactly Jesus rose from the dead? In today's uplifting episode of Words From The Word, Pastor Roderick Webster reveals powerful biblical truths about Christ’s resurrection body and the divine power behind His return from the grave. Discover what the Bible says about Jesus's glorified and immortal body, how His resurrection relates directly to your future, and why this event remains the cornerstone of Christian faith.
In this episode you'll learn:
The nature of Jesus’s resurrection body (flesh, bones, glorified, and spiritual)
Three distinct biblical explanations of how Christ rose again
The significance of the resurrection for every believer’s eternal destiny
Encouraging truths for anyone facing physical and spiritual struggles today
If you’ve been blessed by this message, please like, comment, subscribe, and share with others who need encouragement in their faith journey!
00:00 Opening Greetings and the Story of Crucifixion
00:47 The Resurrection Body of Jesus
01:42 The Glorified and Immortal Body
03:53 The Spiritual Body and Its Abilities
05:37 How Did Jesus Rise from the Dead?
07:48 The Power Behind the Resurrection
09:44 Encouragement and Spreading the Gospel
