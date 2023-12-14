Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Ep. 52: Kyle Rittenhouse
channel image
Son of the Republic
635 Subscribers
137 views
Published 2 months ago

Kyle Rittenhouse exercised the most basic right of all: the right to self-defense.

And he’s still being punished for it.


Tucker Carlson Network On X | 14 December 2023

https://tuckercarlson.com/the-tucker-carlson-encounter-kyle-rittenhouse/

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1735434239829811639

Keywords
freedomlibertygun rightssecond amendmentgun controlself defensetucker carlson2aliberalism2nd amendmentself protectiontyrannysovereigntygun bangun confiscationgun registryleftismideologygun grabtotalitarianismauthoritarianisminfringementkenoshakyle rittenhousetcn on x

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket