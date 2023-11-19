Preserve Meat Without Refrigeration | EASY Whole Muscle Cure (my favorite snack!)

Update - No, I did not get sick from the meat! Thank you all for the well wishes, I am much recovered. I had ended up hospitalized with meningitis over the thanksgiving holiday (note that meningitis is not a foodborne illness lol) Thank you all so much!





A great resource I found for butchering and curing meat in a traditional manner is www.farmsteadmeatsmith.com, I especially recommend checking them out if you are interested in doing your own butchery.





Summary:

1- Salt Meat and place in fridge (or other cool spot) to cure.

2- Rinse, Dry, Weigh, Tie & Hang in a cool dark spot to get started! Ideally 40-60f with good airflow.

3- Slice and fry or wait till you can eat it raw for an awesome snack!





Do note that our commercial processing practices leave most supermarket meat already in a very compromised state of bacterial contamination. For this reason I recommend using meat you have personally butchered or from a local farmer/homesteader you have talked to about their practices and feel comfortable with or go to a local butcher shop and talk to someone there about obtaining the freshest cuts of whatever you are looking for. This will make a huge difference in not only quality but the success of using these old-fashioned techniques!





Your Meat Curing Questions Answered

https://youtu.be/YvUjYA_0F5g





How to Tie a Butcher's Knot | Steve Lamb

https://youtu.be/y6-Qcdzsp8U





Sea salt:

https://www.azurestandard.com/shop/brand/azure-market/499





River Cottage Book - https://amzn.to/3J4WkKL





Redmond's Salt - https://amzn.to/3GCPHwd





- River cottage book: https://amzn.to/3QygQos

- Meat hooks: https://amzn.to/3ZAargW

- Buss tubs: https://amzn.to/3QzZw2w

- Butchers twine: https://amzn.to/3iFV5Xg

-Salt: https://amzn.to/3IcXcdZ





Legal Disclaimer - As I always say, use your common sense and if in doubt don't eat it! It is very apparent when spoilage is present in a whole muscle cure but there is always risk of food borne illness so make sure you do your research and are aware of the risks.