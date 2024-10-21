❗️NEW: Anti-aircraft guns are active in the skies of Beirut, aiming at Israeli fighter jets & drones

❗️🇮🇱/🇱🇧 NEW: Anti-aircraft guns are active in the skies of Beirut, aiming at Israeli fighter jets and drones

Video also documented by Al Jazeera from Beirut showing the targeting of israeli warplanes and drones with anti-aircraft rounds.



Disclaimer: I denounce violence and terrorism of any kind, anything shared is purely for journalistic purposes to share the world news.

