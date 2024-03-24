© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Meanwhile, very serious problems began to be observed in the North Atlantic alliance, as a result of which the NATO leadership flew into an uncontrollable panic. Against this background, the European Union is seriously thinking in decreeing universal compulsory military service. In order to somehow remedy the situation with the shortage of manpower in the regular army, the Danish government even proposed to recruit women to somehow compensate for the shortage of soldiers and officers in the ranks of the armed forces..................
