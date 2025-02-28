TRUMP AND JD VANCE FINGERCUFF 👉👈 ZELENSKYY IN THE OVAL OFFICE❗

The OG title was "BREAKING NEWS: Trump, Zelensky, And JD Vance Have Shocking Explosive Argument In The Oval Office", but this was long in coming





The end of a meeting in the Oval Office between President Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and their aides ended in an explosive argument.





Fuel your success with Forbes. Gain unlimited access to premium journalism, including breaking news, groundbreaking in-depth reported stories, daily digests and more. Plus, members get a front-row seat at members-only events with leading thinkers and doers, access to premium video that can help you get ahead, an ad-light experience, early access to select products including NFT drops and more:





https://account.forbes.com/membership/?utm_source=youtube&utm_medium=display&utm_campaign=growth_non-sub_paid_subscribe_ytdescript









Stay Connected

Forbes on Facebook: http://fb.com/forbes

Forbes Video on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/forbes

Forbes Video on Instagram: http://instagram.com/forbes

More From Forbes: http://forbes.com





Source: https://youtube.com/watch?v=uqOOOR7Kr-s