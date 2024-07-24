7/24/24 Hey Cuz! Vance/Vivek, Pilgrims' Society Operatives Groomed Bigly! #DumpVance

7/24/24: How did JD Vance magically advance to political power? All by the design of Cartel Babylon? This video explores the family ties between Vance and Vivek, Vivek being positioned to acquire Vance's Senate seat in OH, Pilgrims' Society grooming, City of London control & why we should be concerned about Vance as VP pick. President Trump is under massive threat. Dump Vance!





Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.





PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!





VANCE/VIVEK Cousins, etc:

https://patriots4truth.org/





YAFTV Video 7/23/24 with critical details mentioned in today's video- links under the video are crucial:

https://rumble.com/v5872yl-72324.html





TRUMP Reveals "Stretcher" attempt and Proof of Life:

https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/donald-trump-says-he-refused-to-be-put-on-stretcher-after-shooting-reveals-why-6169675





You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!





YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters on Ko-fi!

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv





For ALL Viewers,10% discount:





LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV





CODE: YAFTV





To Support You Are Free TV:





https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

Disruptions with this support platform have been resolved! Thx so much for supporting!





(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)





https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv





PayPal: [email protected]





Bitcoin:

1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ





Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:

https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv

https://odysee.com/@YouAreFreeTV:9?view=content

https://ugetube.com/@youarefreetv

https://gab.com/youarefreetv

https://gettr.com/user/youarefreetv

https://franksocial.com/profile/201326

https://truthsocial.com/@youarefreetv





Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!