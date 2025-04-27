BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Episode #64 - The Chlorine Dioxide Cover-Up: Big Pharma’s Best-Kept Secret Exposed w/ Sharon Daphna & Gabriel Lazar
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
10 followers
2
357 views • 4 months ago

Today we are going to talk about something called chlorine dioxide solution also known as MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) or as Sharon and Gabriel call it CDS, is a product that was heavily suppressed during the PLANdemic due to the fact that it helps to treat a variety of microbial conditions and prevent colds and the flu.


The main reason why this product is attacked so much by the media and big pharma is because it is cheap and effective which would directly compete with big pharma and puts pressure on their bottom line and their ability to sell their products like jabs which in truth are poisonous!


Connect with Sharon and Gabriel via any of the links below:


Website: https://www.thechembow.com

Blog: https://thechembow.tumblr.com/

Bitchute: https://old.bitchute.com/thehumanfrequency/

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheHumanFrequency:c

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1710804


Connect with me via any of the links below:


Fountain - https://fountain.fm/show/1Tgn3yHym3UmGUQecY8B


Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/TheConsciousMan7


YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@TheConsciousMan7Podcast


Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/todd.cave.790

Instagram - @adriano_246 - https://www.instagram.com/adriano_246/

@theconsciousman7 - https://www.instagram.com/theconsciousman7podcast/


Twitter/X - @adriano_246 - https://x.com/adriano_246


Todd & Me Merch - https://amzn.to/4dcZFTD (US)

https://amzn.to/3YmgY0d (UK and Europe)


Email - [email protected]


If this conversation added value to you please don’t forget to like, follow, comment and share because that helps us to be recommended in the algorithms!

