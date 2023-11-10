Larry Elder: Obama 'too cowardly' to say this himself

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former 2024 Republican presidential candidate Larry Elder joined "American Agenda" to discuss the 2024 field and his endorsement of Donald Trump, as well as prominent Democrats' current take on Biden's reelection chances. Original air date: Nov. 6, 2023
