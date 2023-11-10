Larry Elder: Obama 'too cowardly' to say this himself

Former 2024 Republican presidential candidate Larry Elder joined "American Agenda" to discuss the 2024 field and his endorsement of Donald Trump, as well as prominent Democrats' current take on Biden's reelection chances. Original air date: Nov. 6, 2023







