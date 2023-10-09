CANADIAN MINISTER STEVEN GUILBEAULT TO BAN NATURAL GAS, CEMENT, STEEL AND OIL

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Canadian Minister Steven Guilbeault Wants To Ban Natural Gas, Cement, Steel and Oil To Fight FAKE Climate Change.
The left wing runs all of Canada and they are dangerous. They believe that climate change is real and they're going to make all of us suffer and freeze to death in the winter without enough gas and oil because they want to reduce carbon emissions, due to Klaus Schwab telling us that we have to.
Since Canadians will never revolt, the only real recourse is to leave. Get out before they kill you.
www.FreedomReport.ca
