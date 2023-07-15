Russian artillerymen strike Ukraine’s positions along Dnepr River

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RT
July 14, 2023
A ‘Giatsint’ howitzer crew conducts counter-battery fire, striking identified firing positions of the Ukrainian troops, who are trying to gain a foothold in the area of the Antonovsky Bridge over the Dnepr River.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
