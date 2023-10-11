© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former CIA Agent John Stockwell - Interview by Mike Wallace, 60 Minutes - May 7, 1978
💬 "We pumped dozens of stories about Cuban atrocities, Cuban rapists... We didn't know of a single atrocity committed by the Cubans. It was pure raw false propaganda to create an illusion of communists eating babies for breakfast."
🐻 Nothing has changed, they just turned it up to 11
Via: COMBATE (https://twitter.com/upholdreality/status/1711847607603982816?t=AczCezBF4fnYkfoltcstSw&s=19) on Twitter/X