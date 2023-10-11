Former CIA Agent John Stockwell - Interview by Mike Wallace, 60 Minutes - May 7, 1978

💬 "We pumped dozens of stories about Cuban atrocities, Cuban rapists... We didn't know of a single atrocity committed by the Cubans. It was pure raw false propaganda to create an illusion of communists eating babies for breakfast."

🐻 Nothing has changed, they just turned it up to 11

Via: COMBATE on Twitter/X








