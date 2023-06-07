© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
6/5/2023 【Nicole on Wayne Dupree Podcast】Nicole: Attorney General Merrick Garland was invited by the CCP's top leadership to give a speech at the Law School of Peking University back in 2017. Communist China is a lawless regime, so what’s the real purpose of Merrick Garland’s trip to Communist China?
#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
6/5/2023 【妮可做客韦恩·杜普里秀的节目】妮可：早在2017年，现任司法部长梅里克•加兰受中共高层邀请在北京大学法学院做演讲。既然中共政权毫无法治，那梅里克•加兰去中共国访问的真正目的是什么？
#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平