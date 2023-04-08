BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
In America, our freedom sometimes will be used by those with bad intentions to take advantage of us
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
946 followers
22 views • 04/08/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2dtgq1de20

04/06/2023 #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang

Nicole interviews Kevin Smith, co-founder of The Loud Majority: In America, our freedom sometimes will be used by those with bad intentions to take advantage of us. The Chinese Communist Party has taken advantage of this by buying American farmland. They are always planning for the long term, plotting a path that will take them decades ahead, while American politicians and media are always focused on what's right now. It is a serious problem we have.


04/06/2023 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平

妮可采访“不再沉默的大多数”联合创始人Kevin Smith：在美国，我们的自由有时会被那些心怀不轨的人利用，中共购买美国农田正是利用了这一点。他们总是在做长远打算，考虑几十年之内的道路，而我们美国的政客和媒体则总是只关注眼下的事情。这是我们一个严重的问题。



Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashion13579
