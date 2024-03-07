7/3/24 American Independence Forever! DNC: Harris/Buttigieg 4 WW3?

7/3/24: Happy Independence Day! The DNC/Globalists are scrambling to replace Joe Biden as 2024 candidate, as Hunter Biden sits in on WH top Advisor/Govs meeting calls. Kackling Kamala as possible interim replacement being reported across media. Meanwhile, NATO Summit next week will promote Ukraine in NATO as the WW3 Cartel executes their Luciferian Work of Ages...and Much More!





Trump Won & You Know It! Great July 4th Theme Song!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ao4YpQyiSg8





President Trump exemplifies character of Leadership of The Executive: Federalist 70

https://constitutioncenter.org/the-constitution/historic-document-library/detail/alexander-hamilton-federalist-68-70-72-1788





25 Dem Legislators call for Biden Not to Run:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/07/dam-has-broken-25-congressional-democrats-preparing-call/





The Kamala Plan:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/07/senior-biden-campaign-officials-quietly-push-kamala-harris/





WH Press Sec Pierre says President Kamala Harris:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/07/president-kamala-harris-karine-jean-pierre-says-quiet/





Kamala's Cosmic Holistic Word Salad Interpreter! HA!!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r1RmWKA5Vaw

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/a00V_FBAOus





The Lincoln Project threatens Bannon with Rape in Prison:

https://thehill.com/video/steve-bannon-attacked-in-new-lincoln-project-ad-mocked-over-being-jailed/9837277/





The Plan to use Imminent Domain for NAC's in action as Billionaire in Iowa uses Iowa Utility Board to steal land for "carbon capture":

https://www.brighteon.com/2d0026de-3a39-4727-8c6a-ec18c56e4ce9





Victor Orban, EU Pres! Visit w/Zelensky, presses for end of war:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/07/visiting-kiev-orban-presses-zelensky-end-meat-grinder/





Cape Cod Chemical Dumping in Ocean:

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/sodium-hydroxide-ocean-geoengineering-carbon-dioxide-removal-cd/





Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!