Remember the Inquisition...

During the inquisition people were charged with Heresy if they didn`t follow the official doctrine on any subject. This movie shows how they destroyed this man, without showing any evidence or proof of his `crime`. It`s very similar to what happened to many doctors worldwide when they questioned the whole covid plannedemic. The Inquisition was initiated by the Pope and the Vatican and they even devised the torture methods used. We need to learn from history, or it`ll be repeated. The same organisations involved in the Inquisition are still around today, but now they hide behind their secret societies and have control over most governments and companies.

