Russian Arms Overwhelm Ukraine as War Escalates Following False US "Peace" Offers
The Prisoner
The Prisoner
10084 followers
2
119 views • 2 months ago

-The US proxy war in Ukraine predictably escalates following false US "peace" offers (Minsk 3.0) Russia has ignored;

-While Russia's military industrial production is overwhelming Ukraine and its Western sponsors, the US continues seeking a means to freeze the conflict and pivot toward Iran, China;

- Australia's sending of 49 M1 Abrams will not impact its possible role in a US proxy war against China, since land systems are unlikely to be used in any Asia-Pacific conflict;


References:

Kyiv Independent - Russia aims to launch 2,000 drones towards Ukraine at once, German general says (Jul. 20, 2025):

https://kyivindependent.com/russia-aims-to-launch-2-000-drones-towards-ukraine-at-once-german-general-says/

Kyiv Independent - Germany-funded long-range weapons to arrive in Ukraine by late July, general says (Jul. 12, 2025):

https://kyivindependent.com/germany-funded-long-range-arms-to-arrive-in-ukraine-by-late-july-general-says/

Guardian - Starmer confirms western peacekeeping force in Ukraine includes land element (Jul. 17, 2025):

https://www.theguardian.com/world/live/2025/jul/17/ukraine-russia-war-patriot-nato-latest-europe-news-live-updates?filterKeyEvents=false&page=with%3Ablock-687918678f0835907e2af001#block-687918678f0835907e2af001

National Interest - Russia Has Decimated Ukraine’s M1 Abrams Fleet (Jul. 13, 2025):

https://nationalinterest.org/blog/buzz/russia-has-decimated-ukraines-m1-abrams-fleet-mc

RAND Corporation - Extending Russia (2019):

https://www.rand.org/content/dam/rand/pubs/research_reports/RR3000/RR3063/RAND_RR3063.pdf


Where to Find Brian's Work:

Website: https://landdestroyer.blogspot.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BrianJBerletic


How to Support Brian's Work (and thank you!):

Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/TheNewAtlas

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/landdestroyer

PromptPay: 0851547235

Mirrored - The New Atlas

----------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

ukrainethe new atlasrussian arms
