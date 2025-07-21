-The US proxy war in Ukraine predictably escalates following false US "peace" offers (Minsk 3.0) Russia has ignored;

-While Russia's military industrial production is overwhelming Ukraine and its Western sponsors, the US continues seeking a means to freeze the conflict and pivot toward Iran, China;

- Australia's sending of 49 M1 Abrams will not impact its possible role in a US proxy war against China, since land systems are unlikely to be used in any Asia-Pacific conflict;





