Hidden Secrets of Money, Episode 8: The Crypto Revolution

Today, mankind stands at a crossroads, and the path that humanity chooses may have a greater impact on our freedom and prosperity than any other event in history.

In 2008, a new technology was introduced that is so important that its destiny and the destiny of mankind are inextricably interlinked.

It is so powerful that if captured and controlled it could enslave all of humanity, but if allowed to remain free and flourish, it could foster unimaginable levels of peace and prosperity.

It has the power to replace all financial systems globally, to supplant 90% of Wall Street and to provide some functions of government.

It has no agenda. It's always fair and impartial. It cannot be manipulated, subverted, corrupted, or cheated, and it inverts the power structure and places control of one's destiny in the hands of the individual.

In the future, when we look back at the 2.6 million year timeline of human development and the major turning points that led to modern civilization, such as the following:

Mastery of agriculture

Domestication of animals

Invention of the wheel

Harnessing of electricity

Splitting of the atom

Emergence of computers and the Internet

This new technology will be looked upon as a single event — a turning point that will change the course of human history.

It's called full consensus distributed ledger technology, and so far, its major use has been for cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, but its potential goes far, far beyond that.

We could be on the verge of a paradigm shift in currency and trade that could put places like the Federal Reserve and other central banks out of business.

In our fourth episode of hidden secrets of money we called upon the viewers to join a discussion to develop a new world monetary system, and the people that put forth the most logical and compelling arguments were the cryptocurrency and Bitcoin people.

So Mike has spent the past several years learning about the technology that enables these cryptocurrencies to function.

In this episode of Hidden Secrets of Money, we’re going to follow along on Mike’s multi-year journey to understanding Bitcoin and the fascinating technology that allows it to function.