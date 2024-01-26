01-26-2024 Accountability Part 30 Woman's Path 18 Divorce Reasons

Jeremiah 3:6 And יהוה said to me in the days of Yoshiyahu the sovereign, “Have you seen what backsliding Yisra’ěl has done? She has gone up on every high mountain and under every green tree, and there committed whoring.7 “And after she had done all these, I said ‘Return to Me.’ But she did not return. And her treacherous sister Yehuḏah saw it. 8 “And I saw that for all the causes for which backsliding Yisra’ěl had committed adultery, I had put her away (H7971) and given her a certificate of divorce (H3748) ; yet her treacherous sister Yehuḏah did not fear, but went and committed whoring too.

