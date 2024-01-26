Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
01-26-2024 Accountability Part 30 Woman's Path 18 Divorce Reasons
channel image
mylivingbranch
28 Subscribers
Shop nowDonate Subscribe Star
10 views
Published a month ago

Jeremiah 3:6 And יהוה said to me in the days of Yoshiyahu the sovereign, “Have you seen what backsliding Yisra’ěl has done? She has gone up on every high mountain and under every green tree, and there committed whoring.7 “And after she had done all these, I said ‘Return to Me.’ But she did not return. And her treacherous sister Yehuḏah saw it. 8 “And I saw that for all the causes for which backsliding Yisra’ěl had committed adultery, I had put her away (H7971) and given her a certificate of divorce (H3748) ; yet her treacherous sister Yehuḏah did not fear, but went and committed whoring too.

Keywords
divorceadulterywhoringputting awaydivorce reasons

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket