© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
‘Anti-White Hatred’: US Student Almost Expelled For Complaining About ‘Racist’ Class
University of Chicago student Daniel Schmidt says he was almost expelled for voicing a complaint about a “clearly racist” class taught at his university, called ‘The Problem of Whiteness’.
“What the heck is that suggesting, that there is a problem with White people or Whiteness and there is a solution,” he told Sky News host Rita Panahi.
“It’s the most egregious example of anti-White hatred I’ve ever seen.”
🔗 Credit Sky News Australia:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=qb3dYaIx9t8