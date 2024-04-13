Clay Clark: I want to go to your website real quick because you rattle off some solutions for those that have taken the shots. Where do we go to find those solutions you talked about?

Dr Judy Mikovits: You're right there SHOP.THEREALDRJUDY.COM and see the advanced spike recovery? So you start with Cardio Miracle, you add the Pro Lean Greens in the evening, you do the Cardio Miracle in the morning. You absolutely must have DMG. The Nutritional Frontiers powders, the greens, the oranges for kids, the reds if you have eye issues, the purples; they all have DMG which is an essential nutrient to silence the expression of viruses. Nattokin+ is not nattokinase. It's a formulation that involves all the lombrokinase, bromelain, from plants, from phytonutrients, not synthetic! With just microgram, tiny little bits to prime the pump. This is your central nutrition and don't take the NattoKin+ until you've done the other three for at least two weeks.

Pathways of healings! These aren't products, they're pathways, and all I look at is the pathway of the poison, because that's what I did for a living for 40 years, make botanicals to hit the pathways.

Dr Judy Mikovits, PhD - 04/10/2024

Full episode: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/dvaOKrLSNfKC/