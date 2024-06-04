The “Deep State” Explained





13 March 2024





Trump was Right, the Deep State is Real





With all the allegations about a group of unelected men making decisions that impact the rest of the country, we wanted to dig into the documents and talk to experts to find the truth. Is there a Deep State? And if so, how deep does it go?





We wanted to give a special thanks to Jefferson Morely for his extensive research and writing surrounding this topic and for taking time interview with us. Be sure to check out his blog:





https://jfkfacts.substack.com/





and his other work.





0:00 Intro





7:26 Origins of the Deep State





13:55 Rise of the CIA





19:58 The Church Hearings





25:41 Post 9/11





