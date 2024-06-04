BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The “Deep State” Explained
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1870 followers
1
55 views • 11 months ago

The “Deep State” Explained


13 March 2024


Trump was Right, the Deep State is Real


With all the allegations about a group of unelected men making decisions that impact the rest of the country, we wanted to dig into the documents and talk to experts to find the truth. Is there a Deep State? And if so, how deep does it go?


We wanted to give a special thanks to Jefferson Morely for his extensive research and writing surrounding this topic and for taking time interview with us. Be sure to check out his blog:


https://jfkfacts.substack.com/


and his other work.


0:00 Intro


7:26 Origins of the Deep State


13:55 Rise of the CIA


19:58 The Church Hearings


25:41 Post 9/11


#DeepState #CIA #OSS

