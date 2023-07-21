⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - 1400, (21 July 2023)

⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation



(21 July 2023)

▫️Last night the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation carried out another strike with long-range sea-based precision weapons against sites where terrorist acts against the RU Federation were being prepared using strike drones.

▫️The goal of the attack has been reached. All the assigned targets have been neutralised.

▫️The AFU continued unsuccessful attempts to conduct offensive actions in Donetsk, Krasny Liman & S Donetsk directions.

▫️In Donetsk direction, as a result of coordinated and active actions by units of the Yug Group of Forces, aviation and artillery, 9 enemy attacks have been successfully repelled near Zolotaryovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Mayorsk, Vesyoloye, Maryinka, Vodyanoye & north of Kleshcheevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️As a result of active actions by Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, AFU manpower & hardware have been hit close to Novomikhailovka, Dyleevka, Belaya Gora & Aleksandro-Shultino (DPR).

▫️In addition, 2 ammo depots of the AFU 38th Marine Brigade & the 118th Territorial Defence Brigade have been destroyed near Razliv & Vyemka (DPR).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 185 UKR servicemen, 3 armoured fighting vehicles, 4 motor vehicles, as well as D-20 & D-30 howitzers.

▫️In Krasny Liman direction, as a result of coordinated actions by aviation, artillery, heavy flamethrower systems, & units of the Tsentr GOF, 3 enemy attacks have been repelled forward Chervonaya Dibrova, Kovalyovka & Karmazinovka (LPR).

▫️In addition, enemy units have been hit close to Nevskoye, Makeevka, Novogorovka & Raigorodka (LPR), & Yampolovka, Terny (DPR).

▫️The actions of 1 UKR sabotage & recon group have been suppressed near Torskoye (DPR).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 100 UKR servicemen, 1 tank, 4 armoured fighting vehicles, 7 pickup trucks & 2 howitzers: D-20 and D-30.

▫️In South Donetsk direction, as a result of active actions by aviation and artillery by the Vostok Group of Forces, AFU manpower and hardware have been hit close to Makarovka (DPR) & Levadnoye (Zaporozhye region).

▫️1 AFU sabotage and reconnaissance group has been destroyed near Priyutnoye (Zaporozhye reg).

▫️In Zaporozhye direction, as a result of the actions by units and artillery, an enemy attack has been repelled near Malaya Tokmachka (Zaporozhye reg).

▫️In addition, 2 ammunition depots of the 23rd Mechanised Brigade & the 36th Marine Brigade of the AFU have been destroyed close to Uspenovka & Rovnopolye (Zaporozhye reg).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 175 UKR servicemen, 3 armoured fighting vehicles, 2 motor vehi, 2 D-20 howitzers, as well as 1 U.S.-manuf AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery radar station.

▫️In Kupyansk direction, as a result of active actions by aviation and artillery by the Zapad GOF, AFU manpower & hardware have been hit close to Stelmakhovka (LPR), Figolyovka, Kalinovo, Zagoruykovka, Timkovka & Krasnoye Pervoye (Kharkov reg).



▫️The activities of 1 UKR sabotage and recon group have been suppressed close to Novosyolovskoye (LPR).

▫️1 ammo depot of the 1st Special Forces Brigade of the AFU has been destroyed near Volchansk (Kharkov reg).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 30 UKR servicemen, 2 armoured fighting vehi, 3 motor vehi, Msta-B & D-20 howitzers, 2 D-30 guns, & 1 U.S.-manuf AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar station.

▫️In Kherson direction, the enemy losses were up to 35 UKR servicemen, 4 motor vehi, & 1 U.S.-manuf AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery radar station.

▫️1 ammo depot of the AFU 123th Territorial Defence Brigade has been destroyed near Veletenskoye (Kherson reg).

▫️OPl-Tactical & Army aviation, Missile Troops & Artillery of the Armed Forces of the RU Federation have neutralised 102 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, manpower & hardware in 123 areas.

▫️In addition, a fuel depot of the 36th Brigade of the AFU Marine Corps has been destroyed near Rovnopolye (Zaporozhye reg).

▫️The command post of the 79th Airborne Assault Brigade of the AFU has been neutralised near Novomikhailovka (DPR).

▫️Air defence facilities have shot down 6 projectiles launched by HIMARS MLRS.

▫️In addition, UKR 14 UAV have been destroyed close to Zolotaryovka, Krasnorechenskoye, Shipilovka, Svatovo (LPR), Artyomovsk, Bakhmutskoye, Mariupol, Klyuchevoye (DPR), Gusarka, Chapaevka, Romanovskoye & Malye Shcherbaki (Zaporozhye reg).

📊In total, 456 airplanes, 243 helicopters, 5,154 unmanned aerial vehi, 426 air defence missile systems, 10,789 tanks & other armoured fighting vehi, 1,139 fighting vehi equipped with MLRS, 5,547 field artillery cannons & mortars, as well as 11,787 special military motor vehicles have been destroyed during the SMO.