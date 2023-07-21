⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - 1400, (21 July 2023)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation
(21 July 2023)
▫️Last night the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation carried out another strike with long-range sea-based precision weapons against sites where terrorist acts against the RU Federation were being prepared using strike drones.
▫️The goal of the attack has been reached. All the assigned targets have been neutralised.
▫️The AFU continued unsuccessful attempts to conduct offensive actions in Donetsk, Krasny Liman & S Donetsk directions.
▫️In Donetsk direction, as a result of coordinated and active actions by units of the Yug Group of Forces, aviation and artillery, 9 enemy attacks have been successfully repelled near Zolotaryovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Mayorsk, Vesyoloye, Maryinka, Vodyanoye & north of Kleshcheevka (Donetsk People's Republic).
▫️As a result of active actions by Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, AFU manpower & hardware have been hit close to Novomikhailovka, Dyleevka, Belaya Gora & Aleksandro-Shultino (DPR).
▫️In addition, 2 ammo depots of the AFU 38th Marine Brigade & the 118th Territorial Defence Brigade have been destroyed near Razliv & Vyemka (DPR).
▫️The enemy losses were up to 185 UKR servicemen, 3 armoured fighting vehicles, 4 motor vehicles, as well as D-20 & D-30 howitzers.
▫️In Krasny Liman direction, as a result of coordinated actions by aviation, artillery, heavy flamethrower systems, & units of the Tsentr GOF, 3 enemy attacks have been repelled forward Chervonaya Dibrova, Kovalyovka & Karmazinovka (LPR).
▫️In addition, enemy units have been hit close to Nevskoye, Makeevka, Novogorovka & Raigorodka (LPR), & Yampolovka, Terny (DPR).
▫️The actions of 1 UKR sabotage & recon group have been suppressed near Torskoye (DPR).
▫️The enemy losses were up to 100 UKR servicemen, 1 tank, 4 armoured fighting vehicles, 7 pickup trucks & 2 howitzers: D-20 and D-30.
▫️In South Donetsk direction, as a result of active actions by aviation and artillery by the Vostok Group of Forces, AFU manpower and hardware have been hit close to Makarovka (DPR) & Levadnoye (Zaporozhye region).
▫️1 AFU sabotage and reconnaissance group has been destroyed near Priyutnoye (Zaporozhye reg).
▫️In Zaporozhye direction, as a result of the actions by units and artillery, an enemy attack has been repelled near Malaya Tokmachka (Zaporozhye reg).
▫️In addition, 2 ammunition depots of the 23rd Mechanised Brigade & the 36th Marine Brigade of the AFU have been destroyed close to Uspenovka & Rovnopolye (Zaporozhye reg).
▫️The enemy losses were up to 175 UKR servicemen, 3 armoured fighting vehicles, 2 motor vehi, 2 D-20 howitzers, as well as 1 U.S.-manuf AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery radar station.
▫️In Kupyansk direction, as a result of active actions by aviation and artillery by the Zapad GOF, AFU manpower & hardware have been hit close to Stelmakhovka (LPR), Figolyovka, Kalinovo, Zagoruykovka, Timkovka & Krasnoye Pervoye (Kharkov reg).
▫️The activities of 1 UKR sabotage and recon group have been suppressed close to Novosyolovskoye (LPR).
▫️1 ammo depot of the 1st Special Forces Brigade of the AFU has been destroyed near Volchansk (Kharkov reg).
▫️The enemy losses were up to 30 UKR servicemen, 2 armoured fighting vehi, 3 motor vehi, Msta-B & D-20 howitzers, 2 D-30 guns, & 1 U.S.-manuf AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar station.
▫️In Kherson direction, the enemy losses were up to 35 UKR servicemen, 4 motor vehi, & 1 U.S.-manuf AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery radar station.
▫️1 ammo depot of the AFU 123th Territorial Defence Brigade has been destroyed near Veletenskoye (Kherson reg).
▫️OPl-Tactical & Army aviation, Missile Troops & Artillery of the Armed Forces of the RU Federation have neutralised 102 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, manpower & hardware in 123 areas.
▫️In addition, a fuel depot of the 36th Brigade of the AFU Marine Corps has been destroyed near Rovnopolye (Zaporozhye reg).
▫️The command post of the 79th Airborne Assault Brigade of the AFU has been neutralised near Novomikhailovka (DPR).
▫️Air defence facilities have shot down 6 projectiles launched by HIMARS MLRS.
▫️In addition, UKR 14 UAV have been destroyed close to Zolotaryovka, Krasnorechenskoye, Shipilovka, Svatovo (LPR), Artyomovsk, Bakhmutskoye, Mariupol, Klyuchevoye (DPR), Gusarka, Chapaevka, Romanovskoye & Malye Shcherbaki (Zaporozhye reg).
📊In total, 456 airplanes, 243 helicopters, 5,154 unmanned aerial vehi, 426 air defence missile systems, 10,789 tanks & other armoured fighting vehi, 1,139 fighting vehi equipped with MLRS, 5,547 field artillery cannons & mortars, as well as 11,787 special military motor vehicles have been destroyed during the SMO.