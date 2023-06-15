Dr. Jane Ruby SV40 Cancer, Vaccine Antibiotic Resistance, DNA Contamination, Mesothelioma Polio Vaccine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr.Jane Ruby; ‘‘Genetic footprints don’t lie.’
Groundbreaking discovery.’
‘SV40 is a promoter of cancer viruses in the presence of this particular sequence. These two scientists have found facilitates the translocation of DNA into the human nucleolus. Easier to get into the genome.’
Ruby continues; SV40
Multiple antibiotic resistance plan and premeditated so the world remains sick and infected.
‘Why is it there? And why SV40, if it wasn’t intentional?