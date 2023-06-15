© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
👀 Col. Doug Macgregor Says 'Washington Knows Ukraine is Close to Collapse'
"I don't think there's much left frankly and I think that's reflected in the headlines that you're getting out of Washington right now...Washington knows that Ukraine is close to collapse...The country is destroyed. The military has been weakened beyond imagination."
source:
https://rumble.com/v2ue7i8--col.-doug-macgregor-says-washington-knows-ukraine-is-close-to-collapse.html