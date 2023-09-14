Unveiling The Post-Harvest Process Of Fruits And Veggies! 🌾🥦

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ever wondered what happens to fruits and veggies once they're picked?
Angelos Deltsidis tells us Fruits and veggies have a life of their own even after harvest!
🎙️ https://bit.ly/3PlpFSA
He reveals the secret how Post-harvest physiologists work to extend their shelf life while preserving quality, flavor, and appearance.
Join us in enhancing your produce journey! 🌱🍏