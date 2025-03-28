Why Are So Many Jews Leaving Israel?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is Israel turning into a crumbling mess? Cracks are starting to appear as Israel's military faces severe problems with morale and its ongoing genocidal war against the Palestinians. CJ provides excellent coverage of this situation and is worth watching.
Video Source:
Closing Theme Music:
'Arabic Heat' by David Fesliyan
Video editing software using CapCut
Closing Credits Compilation:
Westcombe Motion Pictures
Oxley Park, NSW
Australia 2760
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between TheCJWerlemanShow, CapCut, or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.
pce fri22:22