Why Are So Many Jews Leaving Israel?
The Kokoda Kid
The Kokoda Kid
232 views • 5 months ago

Is Israel turning into a crumbling mess? Cracks are starting to appear as Israel's military faces severe problems with morale and its ongoing genocidal war against the Palestinians. CJ provides excellent coverage of this situation and is worth watching.


Video Source:

The C J Werleman Show

Closing Theme Music:

'Arabic Heat' by David Fesliyan

Fesliyan Studios

Video editing software using CapCut

Closing Credits Compilation:

Westcombe Motion Pictures

Oxley Park, NSW

Australia 2760

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between TheCJWerlemanShow, CapCut, or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.


pce fri22:22

israelidfidf losseslow moraleisraeli losses
