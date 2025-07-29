Crypto Explained by Jonathan Rose 07/29/2025

The 2 most important questions out there is: “How to I purchase Crypto Currency”, and the next is: “Isn’t Crypto volatile?”. If you ever wondered how the world of Crypto Currency works, this is the program for you!

Make sure to visit www.ProphecyClubCrypto.com for all your Crypto Currency needs.





Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com





To purchase all of Stan's Books visit:

https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/





For your Emergency Food Supplies visit:

https://josephskitchen.com/





To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/





For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:

https://prophecyclubbar.com/





For all your Cryptocurrency Needs, please visit:

https://blocktrustira.com/





EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy





Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support





Do Donate to our Missions Trips please visit:

https://donorbox.org/the-prophecy-club-missions