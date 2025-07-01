BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

This goes along with what Bob and I discussed on our chat.
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1932 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
115 views • 2 months ago

This goes along with what Bob and I discussed on our chat.

Of the Military presence and prepared to take the streets along with law enforcement. No one is even remotely talking about how they are in the cover of night showing up where they need to be.

Not one report on the news that this many marines have shown up over the weekend to LA.

My question is where else are they showing up and no one has seen it or even knows.

And look at the military presence in Washington and the fences being put up there.

Something is about to happen.
I can feel it.

False Flags are coming and going to grow in magnitude to a point of absolute chaos that will have the public allow for military intervention the public will demand it.

This will be the summer of justice the enemy is going to try to stop it by using fear and false flags.

We must be the ones that stand in the gap and fight using our power for love and calmness to peace. Not to be confused with weakness but we are the real strength. To be able to respond and not react to their actions of panic.

Keywords
marinesdeployedin california
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy