This goes along with what Bob and I discussed on our chat.



Of the Military presence and prepared to take the streets along with law enforcement. No one is even remotely talking about how they are in the cover of night showing up where they need to be.



Not one report on the news that this many marines have shown up over the weekend to LA.



My question is where else are they showing up and no one has seen it or even knows.



And look at the military presence in Washington and the fences being put up there.



Something is about to happen.

I can feel it.



False Flags are coming and going to grow in magnitude to a point of absolute chaos that will have the public allow for military intervention the public will demand it.



This will be the summer of justice the enemy is going to try to stop it by using fear and false flags.



We must be the ones that stand in the gap and fight using our power for love and calmness to peace. Not to be confused with weakness but we are the real strength. To be able to respond and not react to their actions of panic.