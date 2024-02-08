Stupid eyes, a wound on his back covered with green flies are what I see in this dog

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pitiful Animal
Feb 7, 2024
Rescue team @huellitasperdidasok accidentally caught a dog walking alone on the street with a large wound on his back
Looking from a distance, the rescuers could see the large wound on the boy's back that was ulcerated and necrotic
The wound was there for a long time, it was getting worse, lots of flies were flying around and parasitic on that wound.
Poor boy, although he had an owner, he did not receive any love, he must have had a difficult life
The team felt unrelenting grief over the boy's plight and quickly brought him home, feeding him
After that, Maximus was transferred to the hospital for examination and treatment of the wound
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cld59WkZHQQ