JK ROWLING STANDS UP AGAINST SCOTLAND'S NEW HATE SPEECH LAW

Del Bigtree at the HighWire
April 5, 2024
All eyes are on Scotland with the passage of their new and highly restricted ‘hate speech’ law. Since its passing, thousands of complaints have been made to the police, and even JK Rowling was threatened with jail time for defending women's rights. As Ireland and Canada attempt the same legislation, Jefferey Jaxen and Del break discuss implications for citizens who are subjected to laws of this nature.
#JKRowling #ScottishHateSpeechLaw
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4npayb-jk-rowling-stands-up-against-scotlands-new-hate-speech-law.html