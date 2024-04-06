BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
JK ROWLING STANDS UP AGAINST SCOTLAND'S NEW HATE SPEECH LAW
High Hopes
High Hopes
136 views • 04/06/2024

Del Bigtree at the HighWire


April 5, 2024


All eyes are on Scotland with the passage of their new and highly restricted ‘hate speech’ law. Since its passing, thousands of complaints have been made to the police, and even JK Rowling was threatened with jail time for defending women's rights. As Ireland and Canada attempt the same legislation, Jefferey Jaxen and Del break discuss implications for citizens who are subjected to laws of this nature.


#JKRowling #ScottishHateSpeechLaw


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4npayb-jk-rowling-stands-up-against-scotlands-new-hate-speech-law.html

Keywords
censorshiphate speechlawcanadajefferey jaxenirelanddel bigtreehighwirescotlandwomens rightsimplicationsrestrictedjk rowling
