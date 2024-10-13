© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russian forces claim Ukrainian troops are demoralised and retreating as they advance steadily towards the key city of Pokrovsk in the Avdeyevka region. According to a Russian commander, Ukrainian forces flee after initial fire contact. Pokrovsk, a major logistical hub, is a critical target for Russia's offensive.