CoachLab Soccer: Soccer Moves, Skills & Drills by MLS Star Dwayne De Rosario
13 views • 12/05/2023

Join MLS player and youth soccer coach, Dwayne De Rosario as he shows you several killer moves and techniques that he uses to dominate the game. In these coaching videos you will learn proper ball control, handling drills, receiving drills, and more.

Check it out @ https://tinyurl.com/SoccerMoves1223


Video credit: MLS

Get more with the MLS app

@ The Apple Store - https://apple.co/3SKLmfy

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/41p3alr


Cool Sports & Talk.

US Sports Radio

http://www.USSportsRadio.net

soccerncaa soccerussportsnetworkussportsradiosoccer coachhigh school soccersoccer skills
