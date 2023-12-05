CoachLab Soccer: Soccer Moves, Skills & Drills by MLS Star Dwayne De Rosario

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Join MLS player and youth soccer coach, Dwayne De Rosario as he shows you several killer moves and techniques that he uses to dominate the game. In these coaching videos you will learn proper ball control, handling drills, receiving drills, and more.
Check it out @ https://tinyurl.com/SoccerMoves1223
Video credit: MLS
Get more with the MLS app
@ The Apple Store - https://apple.co/3SKLmfy
@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/41p3alr
Cool Sports & Talk.
US Sports Radio