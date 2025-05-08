"DHS Enforcing Real ID On America As Of May 7th"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On May 7th, 2025, our federal government fully implemented the Real ID for all American driver's licenses and ID cards. The Real ID will actually establish what most Americans have resisted in the past, the road to an actual national or global ID. The ID now includes biometric data with facial recognition technology, and is able to be shared by all 50 states. I'll take a look at all this in my new video on the Real ID.