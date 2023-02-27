[Nov 30, 2015] TFR 40.5 - Open Lines with Rob Skiba, Exposing NASA and Flat Earth Testimonies (3.2K views on YouTube) [cptmang]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Originally aired Sep 2, 2015In this episode, I explain why I had initially taken down my website, testingtheglobe.com for a few days back in August. I then show how, with one video, NASA shot themselves in the foot (NOTE: I debunked myself about that part here: https://youtu.be/M9-DMbGDsZ4 ). Finally, the last half of the show was with live call-ins, sharing their testimonies concerning how the discussion of The Flat Earth Controversy has impacted their lives.
https://www.virtualhousechurch.com
https://ephraimawakening.com
https://testingtheglobe.com
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy