FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation:



Psalm 111:1-6

Holy Sabbath Day Prayer, 20231125





O my JEHOVAH SHALOM, the LORD GOD my PEACE and Heavenly Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name. Thank You for granting me the Justification by Faith and Union with Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ. Also, thank You for my LORD’s Substitutionary Blood-Bought Sacrifice through His death on Calvary’s Cross and Resurrection.

1 I praise You, JEHOVAH RAAH, the LORD GOD my SHEPHERD! I will praise You LORD with my whole heart, in the assembly of the upright and in the congregation.

2 Your works, O LORD are great, studied by all who have pleasure in them.

3 Your work is honorable and glorious, and Your Righteousness endures forever.

4 You have made Your wonderful works to be remembered; You are Gracious and full of compassion.

5 You give food to those who fear You; You will ever be mindful of Your Covenant.

6 You have declared to Your people Israel and Christians the power of Your works, in giving us the heritage of the nations.





Thank You Merciful Father for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! (Psalm 111:1-6 personalized, NKJV).

