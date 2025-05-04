BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Musk 'jokes' & says why he supported Trump to Win
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
63 views • 4 months ago

Musk 'jokes' regret that backed Trump

Is the backlash that's wiped half his billions FAIR?

Adding more Musk news, Now he is Mayor of his town in Texas:

Starbase City is REAL — Musk’s SpaceX can now skip red tape to self-approve launches

Anyone refusing to evacuate nearby beach faces 180 days in jail after 173 (mostly SpaceX employee) Boca Chica residents voted in favor.

COMPANY TOWNS ARE BACK!!!

Elon Musk’s company town is now real. South Texas residents, mostly SpaceX employees, voted to incorporate Starbase, giving Musk sweeping control over 1.5 sq miles near the Mexico border. 

Now, SpaceX can bypass county red tape, self-approve rocket launches, shut public access to roads and beaches, and silence local opposition. 

The vote passed 173–4. Musk’s chosen mayor and commissioner (all SpaceX employees) ran unopposed.

politics russia events war ukraine current russian ukrainians smo
