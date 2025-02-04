There is a power structure above governments that runs the world, notes David A. Hughes

This longer version also goes through Iain Davis's diagram of the "Global Public Private Partnership" on who really runs the world.

"I'd refer listeners and viewers to Ian Davis's work on this." "He has a very useful diagram called the 'Global Public Private Partnership'." "You'll find that diagram… showing how power is arrayed [structured] in the world." "What's really interesting about the diagram is that governments actually feature relatively close to the bottom of the diagram." “[ Governments ] are mere implementers of policies which are formulated higher up." "So the idea that governments are in charge of sovereign nations, and the prime ministers and presidents are in charge of governments… appears risible [laughable]." "What we actually have is a hidden transnational power structure which is ultimately controlling governments." "We saw that during COVID, the decision to lock down transnationally, the high level of coordination between governments and healthcare organizations and media…” "This would not have been achievable without some level of planning in the background." "The psychological warfare operation itself was waged with such complexity and such planning and such malice... that the planning for this must have gone back decades." "When you put all of the pieces together, I think that we are looking at a deliberate attempt now to fashion a world historical transformation, and the public is only now finding out about it."





David A. Hughes, PhD interviewed by Frank Wright on 9 Oct 2024.

Prof. David A. Hughes, Senior Lecturer in International Relations at the University of Lincoln (UK), is author of the book

"Covid-19: Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy : Volume 1"

Prof. David A. Hughes is also author of the book “Wall Street, the Nazis, and the Crimes of The Deep State”, which can be found here:

https://www.amazon.com/Wall-Street-Nazis-Crimes-State-ebook/dp/B0CL5BW8K4





Description of author from Amazon





“David A. Hughes is Senior Lecturer in International Relations at the University of Lincoln (UK). He received his undergraduate and master’s degrees from Oxford University and holds doctorates in German Studies from Duke University and International Relations from Oxford Brookes University. His research focuses on psychological warfare, 9/11, COVID-19, the deep state, technocracy, global class relations, and resurgent totalitarianism.”





A short article titled "John Rowlings Rees, Deputy Director of the Tavistock Institute for Medical Psychology [Psychiatry], Speaks of Infiltration and Subversion of Education, Religion, Law and Medicine" (June 18, 1940)"

https://historyheist.com/john-rawlings-rees-deputy-director-of-the-tavistock-institute-for-medical-psychology-speaks-of-infiltration-and-subversion-of-education-religion-law-and-medicine/





The book "Rockefeller: Controlling the Game" by Jacob Nordangård can be found here:

https://www.amazon.com/Rockefeller-Controlling-Game-Jacob-Nordang%C3%A5rd/dp/1510780211





A book titled "Tavistock Institute: Social Engineering the Masses" by Daniel Estulin, PhD is posted here:

https://shop.shakeandco.com/book/9781634240437





Description of the Book





"The Tavistock Institute, in Sussex, England, describes itself as a nonprofit charity that applies social science to contemporary issues and problems.





"But this book posits that it is the world’s center for mass brainwashing and social engineering activities.





"It grew from a somewhat crude beginning at Wellington House into a sophisticated organization that was to shape the destiny of the entire planet, and in the process, change the paradigm of modern society.





"In this eye-opening work, both the Tavistock network and the methods of brainwashing and psychological warfare are uncovered.





"With connections to U.S. research institutes, think tanks, and the drug industry, the Tavistock has a large reach, and Tavistock Institute attempts to show that the conspiracy is real, who is behind it, what its final long term objectives are, and how we the people can stop them."

