Donald Trump Vows To 'Dismantle The Deep State', Can He Do It?-NOW THE END BEGINS-NOV 8 2024

“This is how I will shatter the deep state and restore government that is controlled by the people and for the people. First, I will immediately re-issue my 2020 Executive Order restoring the President’s authority to remove rogue bureaucrats. And I will wield that power very aggressively. Second, we will clean out all of the corrupt actors in our National Security and Intelligence apparatus, and there are plenty of them.” Those are the words of president-elect Donald J. Trump as he vows to dismantle the Deep State. On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, president-elect Donald Trump has vowed that he will do a complete and thorough overhaul of everything that’s wrong within our government, and after his spectacular landslide victory, he certainly has a mandate to do that. But in order to keep that promise, it will involve taking on the Deep State directly. Can Trump take Command? That’s the question we ask today, and the answer to that question is a very complex one, to say the least. John F. Kennedy though he could take Command, and bring an end to the war in Vietnam, but he died in a hail of bullets as his limo drove through Dealey Plaza in Texas in 1963. Those bullets were fired at the direction of operatives within the United States government in order to stop him and maintain the war. It was in that moment that the world learned the truth about the Military-Industrial Complex warned about by Eisenhower, what today we refer to as the Deep State. American patriots have been rejoicing over Donald Trump’s record-breaking and record sweeping win on Tuesday night, but we are here today to tell you, to warn you, that that win may come with a heavy price tag. On this episode, we show you Donald Trump’s 10 Point Plan To Beat The Deep State, and some likely scenarios that may result.



