⚡️SITREP

💥 In Kupyansk direction, the active operations, conducted by the units of the 'Zapad' Group of Forces, supported by Army Aviation and artillery, have resulted in the neutralization of the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Tabayevka, Sinkovka (Kharkov region), and Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️ Up to 70 Ukrainian personnel, 1 tank, 2 armored fighting vehicles, 3 motor vehicles, 1 fighting vehicle equipped with Grad multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS), 1 D-20 howitzer, as well as 1 U.S.-manufactured M-777 artillery system.

💥 In Krasny Liman direction, the units of the 'Tsentr' Group of Forces have launched a complex fire attack against the enemy manpower near Stelmakhovka, Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic), and Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ Over 200 Ukrainian personnel, 3 armored fighting vehicles, 1 fighting vehicle equipped with Grad MLRS, 1 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer, 1 D-30 howitzer, as well as 2 U.S.-manufactured M101 howitzers.

💥 In Donetsk direction, the offensive operations of the 'Yug' Group of Forces continue with the support of Ground-Attack Aviation, heavy flamethrower systems, and artillery.

◽️ The enemy has lost over 170 Ukrainian personnel, 5 armored fighting vehicles, 4 motor vehicles, 1 fighting vehicle equipped with Grad MLRS, 1 Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer, 1 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer, and 2 D-30 howitzers.

◽️ 2 launching ramps of U.S.-manufactured HIMARS MLRS, and 1 ordnance depot have been destroyed near Kramatorsk (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, the artillery and heavy flamethrower systems of the 'Vostok' Group of Forces have launched a complex fire attack against the AFU units near Ugledar, Prechistovka, and Zolotaya Niva (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ The firepower operation has resulted in the elimination of up to 70 Ukrainian personnel, 2 tanks, 2 armored fighting vehicles, 1 fighting vehicle equipped with Grad MLRS, and 1 D-20 howitzer.

◽️ 1 AFU ordnance depot has been neutralized near Ugledar.

💥 In Kherson direction, the counterbattery warfare operations have resulted in the destruction of 1 Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer, 2 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzers, and 1 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-37 counterbattery warfare radar near Tomina Balka (Kherson region).

◽️ 1 AFU ordnance depot has been destroyed near Kherson.

💥 Army Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralized 94 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, as well as manpower and hardware in 128 areas.

- Russian Defense Ministry