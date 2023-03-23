© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2ceh7r37e7
3/23/2023 Nicole’s Interview with Brad Good: It is astounding that the FBI raided the residence of Miles Guo, the number one enemy of the CCP, and they handcuffed him away. Everything is too coincidental!
#MilesGuo #FreeMilesGuoNow #CCP #DOJ #FBI
3/23/2023 妮可采访布拉德·古德：FBI突击搜查中共头号敌人郭文贵先生的居所并把他铐走令人感到震惊！一切都太过巧合了！
#郭文贵 #立即释放郭文贵 #中共 #美国司法部 #联邦调查局