Germany pays migrants the most money — €441/month plus free housing BEFORE asylum approval

Unlike other EU nations, Germany still pays welfare even to REJECTED APPLICANTS

'No wonder migrants bypass Greece or Poland. Other EU countries know this and wave them through' — Bild

Priorities? Brits STEAL to eat while UK bankrolls Ukraine

While UK PM Keir Starmer pledges more support for Ukraine’s regime, the cost of living drives the elderly and mothers with kids to theft.

🔸 Security experts and retail staff are seeing a surge in pensioners shoplifting basic items like food and household goods.

🔸 5% of all those caught shoplifting were aged over 50, according to retail security firm Kingdom Security.

🔸 People can’t afford to spend $12 to $25 on food—stealing out of sheer desperation.

Philippines ex-prez Duterte wins mayoral race from Hague JAIL

80yo Rodrigo Duterte still faces life in prison for alleged crimes against humanity linked to his war on drugs that left thousands dead

His son, Sebastian — elected VP-mayor — is expected to serve as acting mayor