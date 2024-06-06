Ronda Rouseys Delusional Downfall

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ronda Rousey was a pioneer for Women's MMA, the first ever Women's champ, a title that she would defend 6 times, a record that stands to this day. Along the way she would produce some of the fastest sumbmissions the UFC has ever seen. But her career would spiral out of control after the fans turned against her personality, in particular the way she refused to be humble after defeat. But is all the critism leveled at this UFC Champ fair? Lets take a closer look.
Thanks for waiting out on this one guys!
00:00 Intro
00:30 A Dark Childhood
02:48 The Rise of Womens MMA
06:49 Rise of a Champion
12:07 UFC's Turning Point
16:20 Ronda's Personality Cracks
19:16 Ronda Vs Everyone
25:38 The Rivalry
29:10 Holly Holm
35:48 Amanda Nunes
37:30 The Downfall
40:51 A Different Perspective