BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Ronda Rouseys Delusional Downfall
Neroke-5
Neroke-5
98 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
35 views • 11 months ago

Ronda Rousey was a pioneer for Women's MMA, the first ever Women's champ, a title that she would defend 6 times, a record that stands to this day. Along the way she would produce some of the fastest sumbmissions the UFC has ever seen. But her career would spiral out of control after the fans turned against her personality, in particular the way she refused to be humble after defeat. But is all the critism leveled at this UFC Champ fair? Lets take a closer look.

Thanks for waiting out on this one guys!

00:00 Intro
00:30 A Dark Childhood
02:48 The Rise of Womens MMA
06:49 Rise of a Champion
12:07 UFC's Turning Point
16:20 Ronda's Personality Cracks
19:16 Ronda Vs Everyone
25:38 The Rivalry
29:10 Holly Holm
35:48 Amanda Nunes
37:30 The Downfall
40:51 A Different Perspective

Keywords
sportsufcmixed martial artswomens sportsronda rousey
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy