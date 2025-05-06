There Will Be No Arrests. We Now Return To Our Regular Scheduled Programming

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
- https://www.ammoland.com/2025/05/california-democrat-pardon-holder-adam-schiff-revives-push-for-nationwide-assault-weapons-ban/ Alex Jones' show for today hasn't posted yet, but here is the link to his page on Banned.video-https://banned.video/channel/the-alex-jones-show Tom Renz talks about Pam Barr-Bondi appears to be hitting for the other team-https://banned.video/watch?id=681aa6d057a44f422ee9d4f3