This makes the situation at the border more dangerous, warns Lt. Chris Olivarez

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Chris Olivarez discusses an incident between border agents and a migrant, the dangers of unknown crossers and the gotaway numbers.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: