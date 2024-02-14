Hunter Biden helped 'by the media’ with minimal coverage of legal troubles

Filmmaker Ami Horowitz says Hunter Biden is “getting help by the media” over the minimal coverage that has been done over his legal troubles. Hunter Biden’s former business partner recently testified at a closed-door Congressional hearing, which the House Republicans hope will boost their impeachment inquiry into the US president. “I went through all the different media outlets covering these testimonies that we’ve seen,” he told Sky News Australia host Rita Panahi. “You keep hearing the same thing – ‘well there’s no evidence’, yeah there’s testimony by Rob Walker and Bobulinski and Devon Archer. “Guys, that’s what evidence is – first-hand testimony, people in the room are the definition of evidence.”







