6/12/24 Cl_oney Stazi! Garland Arrest? Russia Nukes 66m off FL Coast! #PlandemicTheMusical

6/12/24 The George Clooney Foundation is funding a secret operation to have journalists arrested who speak negatively about the Ukraine War. Meanwhile, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna puts forth a motion to have AG Garland arrested after the Congress votes to hold him in Contempt of Congress. Also, Russia performing hypersonic missile tests 66 miles from the coast of Florida...and More!!





$12T in Rare Earths= Ukraine War Support:

https://www.rt.com/news/599068-ukraine-gold-mine-us/





Russian Nuclear Sub & Frigates 66M from USA:

https://www.oann.com/newsroom/russian-warships-arrive-in-cuba-for-exercises/





George Clooney Foundation: Project to Arrest Journalists:





https://www.rt.com/russia/598608-george-clooney-foundation-zakharova/





https://sputnikglobe.com/20240531/clooney-foundation-project-targets-russian-journalists-with-secret-arrest-warrants-1118714459.html

https://www.infowars.com/posts/breaking-deep-state-asset-george-clooney-establishing-secret-police-units-to-arrest-journalists/





AG Garland Contempt of Cogress: Arrest?

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/06/breaking-us-house-just-voted-hold-merrick-garland/

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/06/corrupt-attorney-general-merrick-garland-issues-shameless-response/





Correction! Not Mali President!

Malawi VP Dies in Plane Crash:

https://www.theguardian.com/world/article/2024/jun/11/malawi-vice-president-others-killed-in-plane-crash





Fauci: Mutant Monkey Pox Bombshell!

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-13519709/Dr-Anthony-Faucis-department-hid-plans-create-mutant-monkeypox-virus-couldve-started-pandemic-bombshell-Congress-report-finds.html





