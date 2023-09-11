🔥Run!!! Death Is Near. Sasha Latypova’s Shocking EYE WITNESS Account Of The Remdesivir Kill Protocol In US Hospitals🔥

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Shannon Joy Show
Sasha Latypova details her shocking eye witness testimony of remdesivir abuse in Rochester NY.
Her account reveals just how far doctors and hospitals went to murder people, and the massive cover up taking place to enforce the COVID-19 agenda.
The Hospital kill protocol and the criminals behind it are being exposed!
